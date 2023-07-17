Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 102 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 70 of 93 games this season (75.3%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (26.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 93), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has an RBI in 36 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 93 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.297
|AVG
|.259
|.384
|OBP
|.352
|.500
|SLG
|.373
|21
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|17
|43/25
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, one per game).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday, July 1 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.53), 31st in WHIP (1.167), and 22nd in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
