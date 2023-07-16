Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.486 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .324 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Jankowski is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Jankowski has had a hit in 31 of 47 games this season (66.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
- He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.348
|AVG
|.299
|.458
|OBP
|.382
|.449
|SLG
|.388
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|6
|6/12
|K/BB
|17/9
|9
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (5-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
