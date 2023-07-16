On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .275 with 51 walks and 59 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 71st in slugging.

In 75.0% of his games this season (69 of 92), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has had an RBI in 35 games this year (38.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (46.7%), including 12 multi-run games (13.0%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .292 AVG .259 .382 OBP .352 .500 SLG .373 21 XBH 16 8 HR 2 29 RBI 17 42/25 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

