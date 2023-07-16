Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 71st in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 93 games this season, with at least two hits in 32.3% of them.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, Semien has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (14%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.278
|AVG
|.264
|.341
|OBP
|.335
|.428
|SLG
|.442
|20
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|33
|25/20
|K/BB
|36/21
|5
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Bibee (5-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.34, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
