Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .303 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (33.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 32
.341 AVG .264
.385 OBP .290
.611 SLG .424
16 XBH 13
9 HR 3
22 RBI 13
35/9 K/BB 35/1
1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.34, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
