Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, July 16 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .303 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (33.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.341
|AVG
|.264
|.385
|OBP
|.290
|.611
|SLG
|.424
|16
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|13
|35/9
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Bibee (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.34, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
