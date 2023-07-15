Jose Ramirez and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field on Saturday (at 4:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (5-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Heaney has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jul. 8 3.0 8 8 7 4 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 5.2 6 6 6 5 3 at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 104 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.336/.433 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 94 hits with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.334/.527 on the year.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .284/.359/.499 on the season.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .231 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 66 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .310/.352/.495 on the year.

Naylor heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

