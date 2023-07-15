How to Watch the Rangers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Andres Gimenez at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth in baseball with 128 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas is second in MLB, slugging .465.
- The Rangers' .276 batting average leads MLB.
- Texas is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (543 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 mark in the majors.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- Texas' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.212).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Heaney heads into the matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Heaney heads into the matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
