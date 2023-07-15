Josh Naylor and Corey Seager will take the field when the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +135. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been the moneyline favorite 60 total times this season. They've gone 35-25 in those games.

Texas has a record of 19-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (65.5% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

In the 91 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-38-6).

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-18 25-21 23-14 30-24 37-28 16-10

