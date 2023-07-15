Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-3.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .278.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 19th in slugging.
- Jung enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- In 74.2% of his 89 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.0% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has an RBI in 32 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 46.1% of his games this year (41 of 89), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.278
|AVG
|.279
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.488
|SLG
|.511
|16
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|28
|55/16
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.01 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.