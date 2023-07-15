Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saturday, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers face the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 27 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .355.
- Seager has had a hit in 49 of 60 games this season (81.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (40.0%).
- He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has an RBI in 30 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 48.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.391
|AVG
|.316
|.456
|OBP
|.368
|.711
|SLG
|.535
|25
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|25
|21/17
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
