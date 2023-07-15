Adolis Garcia is available when the Texas Rangers battle Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 94 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .266 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had an RBI in 42 games this season (46.2%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 52.7% of his games this year (48 of 91), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (19.8%) he has scored more than once.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .303 AVG .230 .365 OBP .303 .629 SLG .427 25 XBH 19 16 HR 8 46 RBI 32 44/16 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings