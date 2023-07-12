Wings vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 12
The Minnesota Lynx (9-10) will lean on Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.8 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (10-9) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup.
Wings vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-1.5)
|168.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Wings (-1.5)
|168.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Wings (-1.5)
|168.5
|-130
|+100
|Tipico
|Wings (-1.5)
|168.5
|-130
|+100
Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Wings have put together a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lynx are 10-8-0 ATS this season.
- Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 7-5.
- Wings games have hit the over six out of 18 times this season.
- A total of nine Lynx games this year have hit the over.
