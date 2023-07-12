The Minnesota Lynx (9-10) will lean on Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.8 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (10-9) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW

Twitter and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Wings have put together a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lynx are 10-8-0 ATS this season.

Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 7-5.

Wings games have hit the over six out of 18 times this season.

A total of nine Lynx games this year have hit the over.

