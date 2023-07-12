The Minnesota Lynx (9-10) will lean on Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.8 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (10-9) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Lynx matchup.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-1.5) 168.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-1.5) 168.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-1.5) 168.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-1.5) 168.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Wings have put together a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx are 10-8-0 ATS this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread five times this season (5-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Minnesota has an ATS record of 7-5.
  • Wings games have hit the over six out of 18 times this season.
  • A total of nine Lynx games this year have hit the over.

