Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (90) this season while batting .262 with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 89 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.7% of them.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (22.5%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Garcia has had an RBI in 40 games this season (44.9%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (21.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 89 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.294
|AVG
|.230
|.359
|OBP
|.305
|.612
|SLG
|.431
|24
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|43/16
|K/BB
|54/20
|2
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (5-10) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.22), 66th in WHIP (1.593), and 64th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
