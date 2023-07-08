Jin-young Ko is part of the field at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Ko at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Jin-young Ko Insights

Ko has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Ko has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In her past five events, Ko has one win and two top-10 finishes.

In her past five events, Ko finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back three times. She carded a score better than average four times.

This week Ko is trying for her fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Ko will look to continue her streak of made cuts to 11 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 20 -7 279 2 12 3 6 $1.3M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,509 yards this week, which is 517 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Ko will take to the 6,509-yard course this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,571 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was in the 37th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ko shot better than only 21% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Ko carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ko had more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.6).

Ko's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that last competition, Ko had a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Ko ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ko carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.3).

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Ko Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

