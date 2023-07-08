Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (.698 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 90 hits, batting .264 this season with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 57 of 88 games this season (64.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has homered in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 88), and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 40 games this season (45.5%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (21.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (19.3%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.294
|AVG
|.234
|.359
|OBP
|.306
|.612
|SLG
|.439
|24
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|43/16
|K/BB
|53/19
|2
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Irvin (1-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
