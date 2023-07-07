A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (8-8) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Wings vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 168.7

Wings vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has covered the spread seven times in 15 games.

Dallas has played 15 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are scoring 84.3 points per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while giving up 83.1 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

In terms of rebounding, it's been a dominant stretch for Dallas, who is averaging 39.6 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 33.1 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Wings rank eighth in the WNBA with 13.7 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank sixth in the WNBA by making 7 treys per contest, but they sport a 29.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks worst in the league.

The Wings are ceding 7.2 treys per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

Dallas has taken 67.2% two-pointers and 32.8% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 76.9% are two-pointers and 23.1% are three-pointers.

