Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (51-37) and the Washington Nationals (34-53) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 7.

The Rangers will give the nod to Cody Bradford (0-1, 4.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (5-4, 4.34 ERA).

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-6.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 56 times and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.

Texas has entered 14 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 12-2 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 519 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Rangers Schedule