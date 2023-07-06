Jonah Heim -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Kutter Crawford

NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .280 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 39th in slugging.

Heim has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.3% of them.

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Heim has had at least one RBI in 42.7% of his games this year (32 of 75), with more than one RBI 13 times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .273 AVG .288 .333 OBP .336 .538 SLG .417 20 XBH 12 9 HR 3 30 RBI 26 31/12 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings