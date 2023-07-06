Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 87 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .261 with 40 extra-base hits.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 86 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (24.4%).

He has hit a home run in 22.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 86), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 45.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .294 AVG .227 .359 OBP .295 .612 SLG .411 24 XBH 16 15 HR 7 43 RBI 28 43/16 K/BB 52/17 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings