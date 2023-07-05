The Dallas Wings (8-8) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (second in WNBA, 22.1 points per game) to help them beat A'ja Wilson (seventh in league, 19.6) and the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-14.5) 175.5 -1500 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 175.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 175.5 -1199 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 175.5 -1600 +750 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have compiled an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wings have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this season.
  • A total of six Wings games this year have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.