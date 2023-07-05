The Dallas Wings (8-8) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (second in WNBA, 22.1 points per game) to help them beat A'ja Wilson (seventh in league, 19.6) and the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have compiled an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wings have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Las Vegas has covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this season.

A total of six Wings games this year have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.