Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .301.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (46 of 72), with more than one hit 23 times (31.9%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (32 of 72), with two or more runs 10 times (13.9%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.303
|AVG
|.299
|.341
|OBP
|.353
|.516
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|18
|27/6
|K/BB
|28/12
|5
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.08 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
