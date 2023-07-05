Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .306 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.8% of those games.
- In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.352
|AVG
|.255
|.397
|OBP
|.287
|.631
|SLG
|.418
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|12
|33/9
|K/BB
|32/1
|1
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.08 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
