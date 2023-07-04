Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (50-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-42) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 4.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (7-1, 2.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.49 ERA).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 32, or 60.4%, of those games.

Texas has entered 53 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 32-21 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 505 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule