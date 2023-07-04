On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brennan Bernardino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 85 hits, batting .262 this season with 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 13th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.2% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (20.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.9%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .294 AVG .226 .359 OBP .293 .612 SLG .400 24 XBH 15 15 HR 6 43 RBI 26 43/16 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings