The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.545 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski has eight doubles, a triple and 20 walks while hitting .304.
  • In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
  • Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (24.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (7.3%).
  • He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 19
.305 AVG .304
.423 OBP .400
.373 SLG .411
4 XBH 5
0 HR 0
7 RBI 6
5/11 K/BB 16/9
7 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).
  • The Astros rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.72), 29th in WHIP (1.172), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
