Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Shawn Dubin on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

Shawn Dubin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .348 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.

In 41 of 51 games this year (80.4%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (37.3%).

In 19.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven home a run in 26 games this year (51%), including more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.6%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 21 .388 AVG .295 .459 OBP .357 .690 SLG .489 21 XBH 11 7 HR 3 26 RBI 23 20/16 K/BB 21/9 1 SB 0

