On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Dubin. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

Shawn Dubin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 83 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .262 with 38 extra-base hits.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 53 of 82 games this season (64.6%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).

He has homered in 17 games this season (20.7%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (43.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (19.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 51.2% of his games this season (42 of 82), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .296 AVG .226 .366 OBP .293 .611 SLG .400 23 XBH 15 14 HR 6 40 RBI 26 41/16 K/BB 51/16 2 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings