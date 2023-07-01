Zack Baun is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints clash with the Tennessee Titans in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Zack Baun Injury Status

Baun is currently not listed as injured.

Is Baun your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Zack Baun 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Baun and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Saints Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Zack Baun 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.