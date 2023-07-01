At +250, the Tulane Green Wave sport the best odds to win the AAC in 2023. They also have +35000 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. Dig into the futures odds and other data below prior to making a futures wager.

Tulane American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500)

+35000 (Bet $10 to win $3500) American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25)

+250 (Bet $10 to win $25) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Tulane 2023 Schedule

Tulane has been handed the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Green Wave have eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that tallied nine or more victories and zero squads with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result South Alabama September 2 1 - Ole Miss September 9 2 - @ Southern Miss September 16 3 - Nicholls State September 23 4 - UAB September 30 5 - @ Memphis October 13 7 - North Texas October 21 8 - @ Rice October 28 9 - @ East Carolina November 4 10 - Tulsa November 11 11 - @ Florida Atlantic November 18 12 - UTSA November 24 13 -

