On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (.543 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .300 with eight doubles, a triple and 20 walks.
  • In 61.5% of his games this year (24 of 39), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has not homered in his 39 games this season.
  • Jankowski has driven home a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.
  • In 35.9% of his games this season (14 of 39), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.296 AVG .304
.424 OBP .400
.370 SLG .411
4 XBH 5
0 HR 0
6 RBI 6
4/11 K/BB 16/9
5 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (6-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.