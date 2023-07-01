Rico Dowdle: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Rico Dowdle and the Dallas Cowboys will play the New England Patriots at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Dowdle's stats in the article below.
Rico Dowdle Injury Status
Dowdle is currently not on the injury report.
Rico Dowdle 2023 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|17 CAR, 71 YDS (4.2 YPC), 0 TD
|4 TAR, 4 REC, 42 YDS, 1 TD
Rico Dowdle Fantasy Insights
- With 17.3 fantasy points in 2023 (5.8 per game), Dowdle is the 39th-ranked player at the RB position and 125th among all players.
- In Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, Dowdle produced 10.6 fantasy points, carrying the ball four times for 21 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and one TD with three receptions for 25 yardswith one score as a receiver.
Other Cowboys Players
Rico Dowdle 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|7
|26
|0
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|4
|21
|0
|3
|25
|1
