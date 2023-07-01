Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+115). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have put together a 31-19 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Texas has gone 24-12 (66.7%).

The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 81 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-32-6).

The Rangers have put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-16 23-17 21-10 28-22 34-23 15-9

