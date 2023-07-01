The 2023 campaign kicks off for Payton Turner when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Payton Turner Injury Status

Turner is currently not on the injury report.

Payton Turner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
16 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Payton Turner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0
Week 4 Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 8 Raiders 2.0 2.0 4 0 0
Week 9 Ravens 0.0 1.0 3 0 0
Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0
Week 11 Rams 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

