Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .274 with 47 walks and 52 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 61 of 81 games this year (75.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (9.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has an RBI in 33 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.285
|AVG
|.263
|.375
|OBP
|.360
|.468
|SLG
|.375
|17
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|17
|40/23
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10).
