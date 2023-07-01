MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, July 1
Saturday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Astros and the Rangers, who will be sending Hunter Brown and Nathan Eovaldi to the mound, respectively.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for July 1.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Padres at Reds Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (7-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (1-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|SD: Wacha
|CIN: Williamson
|14 (80.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (38.2 IP)
|2.90
|ERA
|5.82
|7.7
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Padres at Reds
- SD Odds to Win: -160
- CIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Padres at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-2) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will look to Jack Flaherty (4-5) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|NYY: Severino
|STL: Flaherty
|7 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (80 IP)
|5.25
|ERA
|4.95
|8.0
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -110
- NYY Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (2-4) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|BOS: Crawford
|TOR: Kikuchi
|15 (51.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (84 IP)
|3.83
|ERA
|3.75
|8.7
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -165
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-8) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|MIL: Burnes
|PIT: Oviedo
|16 (94.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (88.2 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|4.06
|8.5
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates
- MIL Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Pirates
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Brown (6-4) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Eovaldi (9-3) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|HOU: Brown
|TEX: Eovaldi
|15 (87 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (105.1 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|2.82
|10.0
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -140
- HOU Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-4) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish (4-3) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|MIN: Ober
|BAL: Bradish
|12 (69.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (72 IP)
|2.97
|ERA
|3.75
|8.5
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Twins at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -140
- MIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Orioles
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (4-6) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (6-4) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|WSH: Gore
|PHI: Wheeler
|16 (85.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (93.1 IP)
|3.89
|ERA
|3.76
|10.9
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -210
- WSH Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Phillies
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller (0-0) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|CHW: Cease
|OAK: Muller
|17 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.04
|ERA
|-
|10.8
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Athletics
- CHW Odds to Win: -200
- OAK Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Mets Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (4-7) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will look to Justin Verlander (2-4) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|SF: DeSclafani
|NYM: Verlander
|16 (90.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57 IP)
|4.28
|ERA
|4.11
|6.9
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Giants at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -145
- SF Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Mets
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-1) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will give the start to Charlie Morton (7-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|MIA: Pérez
|ATL: Morton
|9 (47 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (85 IP)
|1.34
|ERA
|3.81
|10.3
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- MIA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Braves
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-4) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will look to Daniel Lynch (1-3) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|LAD: Urías
|KC: Lynch
|10 (55.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (36.1 IP)
|4.39
|ERA
|3.96
|8.6
|K/9
|5.9
Live Stream Dodgers at Royals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (6-7) when the teams face off Saturday.
|TB: Glasnow
|SEA: Kirby
|6 (30.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (94 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|3.26
|13.4
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Mariners
- TB Odds to Win: -120
- SEA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Mariners
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (4-2) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Marcus Stroman (9-5) when the teams play Saturday.
|CLE: Bibee
|CHC: Stroman
|11 (59.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (102 IP)
|3.79
|ERA
|2.47
|8.8
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -145
- CLE Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matthew Boyd (5-5) to the bump as they play the Rockies on Saturday.
|DET: Boyd
|COL: TBD
|15 (71 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|5.70
|ERA
|-
|9.3
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Tigers at Rockies
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (4-4) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (4-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|ARI: Nelson
|LAA: Anderson
|16 (83.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (74.2 IP)
|4.97
|ERA
|5.54
|6.3
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -130
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Angels
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
