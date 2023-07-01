Might the Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen be awarded the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +2500.

Miro Heiskanen's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)

Miro Heiskanen 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 25:21 760:46 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.6 17 Points 0.7 21 Hits 0.7 22 Takeaways 0.6 18 Giveaways 0.6 18 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Miro Heiskanen's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

