Michael Thomas: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Michael Thomas when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Michael Thomas Injury Status
Thomas is currently not listed as injured.
Is Thomas your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Michael Thomas NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Michael Thomas 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|22 TAR, 16 REC, 171 YDS, 3 TD
Rep Thomas and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michael Thomas Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|35.10
|293
|112
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|101.57
|153
|44
|2023 ADP
|-
|101
|41
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michael Thomas 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|8
|5
|57
|2
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|9
|6
|65
|1
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|5
|5
|49
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.