Micah Parsons: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Micah Parsons' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.
Micah Parsons Injury Status
Parsons is currently listed as active.
Micah Parsons 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|65 Tackles (13 for loss), 13.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Micah Parsons 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bengals
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2
|Week 7
|Lions
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Packers
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Giants
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Texans
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Eagles
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Titans
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Commanders
|0.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Divisional
|@49ers
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
