After batting .311 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.457) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 64 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has driven home a run in 36 games this season (43.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 62.2% of his games this season (51 of 82), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .274 AVG .289 .335 OBP .352 .434 SLG .480 19 XBH 18 4 HR 7 22 RBI 33 24/17 K/BB 32/17 3 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings