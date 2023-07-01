The LSU Tigers have a pretty high over/under for wins this year, at 9.5.

LSU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -115 -105 53.5%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

LSU totaled 453.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 28th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 42nd, surrendering 354.6 yards per contest.

LSU ranked 29th in pass offense (269.3 passing yards per game) and 33rd in pass defense (206.0 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last year, LSU was 6-1. Away, the Tigers went 3-2.

When favorites, the Tigers were 7-2. When underdogs, they went 3-2.

LSU's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Jayden Daniels QB 2,913 YDS (68.6%) / 17 TD / 3 INT

885 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 63.2 RUSH YPG Malik Nabers WR 72 REC / 1,017 YDS / 3 TD / 72.6 YPG Noah Cain RB 405 YDS / 10 TD / 28.9 YPG / 5.4 YPC Josh Williams RB 536 YDS / 6 TD / 38.3 YPG / 5.5 YPC Harold Perkins LB 49 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari DL 53 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Micah Baskerville LB 82 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Greg Brooks Jr. DB 57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (73), the Tigers have the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football.

LSU is facing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).

LSU has eight games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.

LSU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Florida State September 3 - - 2 Grambling September 9 - - 3 @ Mississippi State September 16 - - 4 Arkansas September 23 - - 5 @ Ole Miss September 30 - - 6 @ Missouri October 7 - - 7 Auburn October 14 - - 8 Army October 21 - - 10 @ Alabama November 4 - - 11 Florida November 11 - - 12 Georgia State November 18 - - 13 Texas A&M November 25 - -

