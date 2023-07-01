Leighton Vander Esch is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Leighton Vander Esch Injury Status

Vander Esch is currently not listed as injured.

Is Vander Esch your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Leighton Vander Esch 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 90 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Vander Esch and the Dallas Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Cowboys Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Leighton Vander Esch 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 1.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 3 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Giants 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0.0 1.0 14 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 9 0 2 Divisional @49ers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.