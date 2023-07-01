KaVontae Turpin: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
KaVontae Turpin is ready to take the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Dallas Cowboys clash with the New York Giants in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
KaVontae Turpin Injury Status
Turpin is currently listed as active.
KaVontae Turpin 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|2 TAR, 1 REC, 9 YDS, 0 TD
KaVontae Turpin Fantasy Insights
Other Cowboys Players
KaVontae Turpin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Packers
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Divisional
|@49ers
|1
|1
|8
|0
