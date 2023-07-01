Foster Moreau: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Foster Moreau's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Titans. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Foster Moreau Injury Status
Moreau is currently not listed as injured.
Foster Moreau 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|54 TAR, 33 REC, 420 YDS, 2 TD
Foster Moreau Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|52.20
|236
|30
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|32.31
|323
|43
|2023 ADP
|-
|736
|115
Foster Moreau 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|4
|3
|30
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|4
|3
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|9
|6
|31
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|5
|2
|42
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|4
|3
|43
|1
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|3
|1
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|33
|1
|Week 13
|Chargers
|3
|1
|32
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|19
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|3
|3
|55
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|10
|0
