Demario Davis: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Demario Davis and the New Orleans Saints opening the year with a matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Demario Davis Injury Status
Davis is currently not listed as injured.
Demario Davis 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|109 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 6 Pass Def.
Demario Davis 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|2.0
|2.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|1.0
|2.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|0.5
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|1
|2
|Week 15
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 18
|Panthers
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
