With +20000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Demarcus Lawrence a long shot for the award (51st-best odds in league).

Demarcus Lawrence 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Demarcus Lawrence Insights

In 17 games last year, Lawrence amassed 6.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL and 64 tackles.

The Cowboys averaged 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last year (14th in NFL), and they surrendered 200.9 passing yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

Dallas put up 135.2 rushing yards per game offensively last season (ninth in NFL), and it gave up 129.3 rushing yards per game (22nd) on the other side of the ball.

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

