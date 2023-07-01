The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints opening the year with a matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Cameron Jordan Injury Status

Jordan is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Cameron Jordan NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Cameron Jordan 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 66 Tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Cameron Jordan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0 1 7 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0 1 3 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 1 1 4 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 0.5 0 6 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 2 3 3 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 0 0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 1 2 6 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 0.5 0 2 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 0 0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.5 0 5 0 1 Week 12 @49ers 0 1 1 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0 0 1 0 1 Week 15 Falcons 0 1 3 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 0 1 7 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 3 1 5 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0 1 7 0 0

