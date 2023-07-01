With +15000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Brandin Cooks is a long shot for the award (61st-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Brandin Cooks? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brandin Cooks 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Brandin Cooks Insights

On 93 targets last year, Cooks reeled in 57 balls for 699 yards and three TDs, averaging 53.8 receiving yards.

The Cowboys, who were third in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 51.1% of the time while running the football 48.9% of the time.

On offense, Dallas ranked 14th in the NFL with 219.8 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in passing yards allowed per contest (200.9).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.