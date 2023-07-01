Brad Miller is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Hunter Brown and the Houston AstrosJuly 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 26 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI.

Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brad Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .208 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Miller has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .250 AVG .167 .379 OBP .222 .417 SLG .250 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 4/5 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings