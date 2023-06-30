How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to outdo Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth in MLB action with 111 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.
- The Rangers' .274 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging six runs per game (483 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Rangers have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.181).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Gray enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season entering this game.
- In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-3
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Matthew Boyd
|6/27/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Matt Manning
|6/28/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Reese Olson
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ronel Blanco
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
