Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Marcus Semien (.319 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Semien has had a hit in 64 of 81 games this season (79.0%), including multiple hits 28 times (34.6%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.6%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this year (44.4%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 50 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.279
|AVG
|.289
|.337
|OBP
|.352
|.442
|SLG
|.480
|19
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|33
|24/16
|K/BB
|32/17
|3
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Blanco gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.63, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
